Second suspect arrested in Blake McCoy murder

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of Blake McCoy on Tuesday.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kevin Lynn Lavine Shilling on a capital murder warrant on Tuesday following an investigation into the murder of Blake McCoy.

The warrant was served to Shilling at the Grayson County Jail where he was already incarcerated on previously issued warrants.

