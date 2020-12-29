Advertisement

Second suspect arrested in Blake McCoy murder

Kevin Shilling has been arrested as a second suspect in the Blake McCoy murder.
Kevin Shilling has been arrested as a second suspect in the Blake McCoy murder.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of Blake McCoy on Tuesday.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kevin Lynn Lavine Shilling on a capital murder warrant on Tuesday following an investigation into the murder of Blake McCoy.

The warrant was served to Shilling at the Grayson County Jail where he was already incarcerated on previously issued warrants.

