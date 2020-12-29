Advertisement

Trump overtakes Obama in Gallup most admired man poll

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Travis Leder
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - For the first time in 12 years, former President Barack Obama isn’t the most admired man in America, according to a Gallup poll.

President Donald Trump has overtaken his predecessor for the first time in 2020 after tying Obama in the previous year. Trump was named 18% of the time while Obama was mentioned by 15% of respondents.

Obama’s 12-year run as the most admired man tied former President Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

President-elect Joe Biden finished third, while National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci was fourth. Pope Francis finished fifth.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was named most admired woman for the third year in a row, remaining ahead of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. First lady Melania Trump was third, with Oprah Winfrey in fourth.

Evangelist Billy Graham has the most top 10 finishes among men with 61, while Queen Elizabeth II has received the distinction 52 times.

Gallup polled 1,018 American adults during the first 17 days of December to get its results.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Paris police arrested Ashton Green for murder.
Paris police arrest man for murder in a shooting

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Biden criticizes pace of coronavirus vaccine rollout
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution
Biden says Trump admin "far behind" on vaccine distribution
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Senate GOP blocks Democratic push for Trump’s $2,000 checks
Decision on $2K checks falls to Senate
Decision on $2K checks falls to Senate
File image
Extension cords stolen from Holiday Lights at Loy Lake