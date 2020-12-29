Advertisement

Wet, windy and cold for Wednesday

Winter precipitation possible Thursday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
A mild and windy night gives way to falling temperatures on Wednesday on the heels of a morning cold front. Expect rain and some scattered thunderstorms, highest chances are in the morning and some areas will have no rain at all in the afternoon. Rain returns as an upper low moves out of southwest Texas and over Texoma on Thursday. This will be the heaviest rain of the event.

Temperatures aloft will be cold enough for snow but it’s doubtful it will be cold enough at the surface for major accumulations. Still, a quick inch or even two is possible beneath the core of the passing low. The maximum chance for snow to stick will be overnight Thursday into Friday morning, odds are higher west of I-35 with very low odds for any sticking snow in eastern Texoma.

The low moves away Friday as an upper low passes overhead; as it departs some sunshine is in the cards for Saturday and Sunday. It won’t be “wall-to-wall” sunshine this weekend as another dry upper trough passes, but at least it won’t be all gray.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: 100% rain, windy and much colder

New Year’s Eve: 100% Rain, possibly mixed with sleet or snow

New Year’s Day: 40% Snow ending a.m.

Saturday:  Partly cloudy

Sunday:  Partly cloudy

Monday: Sunny

Tuesday: 20% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

