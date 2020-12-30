Advertisement

A Denison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman holding a child

Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman holding a child.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is facing an assault charge for pointing a gun at a woman while holding her child.

Denison police arrested Austin Mrozinski on Sunday night on Doolittle Drive.

Police got a call about the 26-year-old threatening a woman with a gun.

The woman told police they got into an argument and he made threats to harm her and other family members.

Police arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

