A Denison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman holding a child
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man is facing an assault charge for pointing a gun at a woman while holding her child.
Denison police arrested Austin Mrozinski on Sunday night on Doolittle Drive.
Police got a call about the 26-year-old threatening a woman with a gun.
The woman told police they got into an argument and he made threats to harm her and other family members.
Police arrested him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
