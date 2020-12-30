A man is arrested for attempting to hit another man with his car
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:40 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County deputies arrested a man after he followed a woman home. Deputies say he then tried to hit a man with his car.
Nicholas Catanzaro is facing a charge for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The sheriff’s office says he followed a 36-year-old woman home who he didn’t know.
After that they say he drove towards her 65-year-old father-in-law who he’d just met.
No one was injured. Deputies are still investigating.
