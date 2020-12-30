Advertisement

Ardmore animal shelter temporarily closed to public

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Animal Care closed to the public Monday.

On Facebook the shelter said there aren’t enough staff members to keep everything running, so Ardmore Animal Care won’t be taking in any new animals or adopting out pets for the time being.

Spaying and neutering services will still perform surgeries.

The post stated that anyone looking for a lost pet can call 580-223-1212 and the shelter will work with animal control to find the pet.

The shelter will reopen to the public next Monday.

