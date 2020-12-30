Atoka Co. man charged with several counts of arson after burning down his home

Atoka Co., Okla. (KXII) -

Atoka County sheriffs deputies arrived at Cold Springs Road around 3:30 am Friday morning to find a house, camper and a truck one fire.

Kevin Holloway admitted to officers he lit the camper on fire with a towel. He told them he believed his wife, Rena, was carrying on an affair so he set it all on fire.

“Based off of recent history with Mr. Holloway I believe that he may need some mental health treatment,” said Atoka County Assistant District Attorney, Joe Trail.

Holloway’s wife was laying outside in a ditch at the time of the fire, though police don’t know why.

Holloway was arrested on scene and charged with 2nd degree arson for burning down a dwelling and two counts of 3rd degree arson for burning the camper and the truck.

Neighbors said Holloway and his wife were “constantly fighting” and said they even heard gun shots during one altercation.

Trail said he was aware of a recent domestic disturbance between Holloway and his wife as well. He was arrested for theft of gasoline, which the statute calls “pump piracy”, back in November.

“He had asked the clerk if she believed and god and that god would fly her a card to pay for the fuel that he was taking,” Trail.

Trail said Holloway will have a court conference date set for next month on the arson charges. The state of Oklahoma is still seeking restitution for the gas he stole as well.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.