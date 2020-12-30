Advertisement

Choctaw Nation to provide COVID-19 vaccine to citizens

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw Nation is going to begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to individuals as the next tier of it’s distribution plan.

Choctaw citizens can begin making appointments for phase two of the vaccine protocol starting Jan. 4.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine are current Choctaw Nation Health Services patients, Certified Degree of Indian Blood card holders, 60 years or older living within the Choctaw Nation’s jurisdiction.

Teachers who are CNHSA patients and current CDIB cardholders will also be able to make appointments. They will need to show their proof of employment which could be either a school badge or pay stub.

To make an appointment, call 800-349- 7026 extension 6 starting on Jan. 4. For more information, visit www.choctawnation.com/covid-19.

The vaccine will be made available to other populations in the coming weeks as supplies increase.

