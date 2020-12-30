Advertisement

Denison police arrest suspect in shots fired incident

Daniz Diaz has been arrested in a shooting incident that took place in Denison on Tuesday.
Daniz Diaz has been arrested in a shooting incident that took place in Denison on Tuesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police have arrested a suspect in a shots fired incident that happened Tuesday.

Police responded to a shooting near Owings Street and Tone Avenue. Once there officers found Daniz Esaac Diaz on scene.

Diaz was identified as the shooter and is facing multiple charges including; deadly conduct and discharge of a firearm and possession of marijuana.

He was also charged with criminal mischief for damaging a police vehicle and obstruction and retaliation for making threats to officers and their family members.

Police say it is an isolated incident and that the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.

