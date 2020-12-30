Free COVID-19 vaccines available in Carter County this week

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Carter County will be giving out free COVID-19 vaccines starting this week.

Vaccines will be given to long term care residents, first responders and healthcare workers from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the National Guard armory in Ardmore.

Appointments are not required but recipients will need to register upon arrival.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.