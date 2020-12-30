Advertisement

Gyms prepare for New Year’s rush amid pandemic

By Meredith McCown
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s the time for New Year’s resolutions, when many gyms see a spike in membership sign-ups.

But this year will undoubtedly look different, just like everything else.

At Nautilus Family Fitness in Sherman, they’re still preparing for what they call the New Year’s rush, but on a smaller scale.

Memberships during the pandemic have dropped, so even with the upcoming spike, they’ll have fewer members.

“Everyone is looking for an outlet to relieve some stress and this is about the best one I can think of to do that,” said Nautilus Partner Shawn Teamann.

Teamann said typically, there’s about a 30 percent increase in membership sign-ups in January.

Space is already limited at 50 percent capacity, and every other machine is closed.

“In January, when we experience an influx of people that are hitting that reset switch and looking to get started again, that could cause stuff to get bogged down,” Teamann said.

He said they’ll be moving equipment around to make more room.

“Obviously the growth this year hasn’t been as good as it was in prior years,” said Crossfit Solus Owner Kaylee Suitors.

Suitors said when they were forced to close, around 30 percent of members went on hold and some quit.

But their current members have been more active and coming more often.

“I also think with the pandemic and a lot of people going through some depression and just being isolated, they’re kind of excited to get in that group setting and work out with other people again,” Suitors said.

That’s what gym member Katie Webb is looking forward to with new faces at the gym.

“You get to be around other people that kind of have the same kind of mindset and goals as you, so it’s nice,” Webb said.

Both gyms say overall, the pandemic’s proved that to most gym members, working out is a priority.

And they don’t see that changing in 2021.

“But I would say holistically, I believe people have taken the approach that their health is the most important thing, especially in times like this,” Teamann said.

At Nautilus, their class capacity has gone from 75 to 25, and they’re streaming classes online for members.

