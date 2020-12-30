Advertisement

Noble Research Institute provides ultra-cold freezers to store Pfizer vaccine

The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore is donating 11 freezers to the Oklahoma State...
The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore is donating 11 freezers to the Oklahoma State Department of Health to make sure Oklahomans across the state can get vaccinated.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore is donating 11 freezers to the Oklahoma State Department of Health to make sure Oklahomans across the state can get vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to stay at -94 degrees Fahrenheit. In a press release, the Oklahoma health department said that’s four times colder than a household freezer.

The Noble Research Institute already had freezers that fit that criteria, and is now sending the ultra-cold freezers around the state so that even Oklahomans in rural areas will have access to the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty Jordan lost his life in an accidental shooting Saturday
Utah football player with Texoma ties dies over weekend
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
The OSBI is investigating a suspected homicide in Atoka County early Saturday morning.
OSBI investigating suspected homicide in Atoka County
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Paris police arrested Ashton Green for murder.
Paris police arrest man for murder in a shooting

Latest News

Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
A Denison man is accused of pointing a gun at a woman holding a child
Nicholas Cantanzaro is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he...
A man is arrested for attempting to hit another man with his car
Oklahoma law enforcement increasing patrols for New Year's Eve.
OHP promoting safe driving for New Year’s Eve
Ardmore Animal Care closed to the public Monday.
Ardmore animal shelter temporarily closed to public