Noble Research Institute provides ultra-cold freezers to store Pfizer vaccine

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Noble Research Institute in Ardmore is donating 11 freezers to the Oklahoma State Department of Health to make sure Oklahomans across the state can get vaccinated.

The Pfizer vaccine needs to stay at -94 degrees Fahrenheit. In a press release, the Oklahoma health department said that’s four times colder than a household freezer.

The Noble Research Institute already had freezers that fit that criteria, and is now sending the ultra-cold freezers around the state so that even Oklahomans in rural areas will have access to the vaccine.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.