OHP promoting safe driving for New Year’s Eve

(KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be partnering with law enforcement from across Oklahoma to make sure everyone has a safe New Year’s Eve holiday.

This effort is part of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization.

Additional deputies, troopers and officers will be on duty across the state.

During the previous holiday period there were 148 crashes in Oklahoma.

OHP will work with the Calera Police Department and the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to make sure drunk drivers stay off the road.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.