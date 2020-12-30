Advertisement

Oklahoma announces phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine plans

Hospital CEO's discuss vaccine rollout
Hospital CEO's discuss vaccine rollout(AP Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health has announced plans for coronavirus vaccine distribution locations in the state as it moves into phase 2 of vaccinations that will begin with first responders and healthcare workers who are not in a hospital setting.

The department will establish “PODS,” or Points of Dispensing Sites at places such as schools, community centers and fairgrounds statewide for those in the second tier, which also includes people 65 and older, according to a statement from the department on Tuesday.

“PODS will help us provide more efficient access points as we open up the vaccine to larger populations as we continue to gradually move into phase 2 priority groups and beyond,” said Dr. Lance Frye, the state health commissioner.

The vaccines are currently being administered to frontline healthcare workers, residents and staff at long-term care facilities, paramedics, emergency medical technicians, and pharmacy staff who administer the vaccine in long-term care facilities.

The health department in its weekly report said 29,725 vaccine doses has been administered as of Saturday.

There have been a reported 283,781 cases and 2,405 deaths due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March.

