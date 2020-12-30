Advertisement

Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An emergency room nurse in the San Diego area tested positive for the coronavirus more than a week after receiving his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his inoculation, and tested positive the day after Christmas.

He works at two hospitals in the San Diego area and was working in the COVID unit of a hospital when he started feeling ill.

Experts said that this is not unexpected, as it takes time for the immunity to develop - 10 to 14 days - and it is possible to get infected before that immunity develops.

The first shot provides 50% protection, Dr. Christian Ramers, an infectious disease specialist with Family Health Centers of San Diego, told KGTV. The vaccines available against the coronavirus require two doses.

Currently, the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use, with the shots rolling out to targeted populations first.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 336,000 Americans, and experts warn holiday travel could cause another spike.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Shilling has been arrested as a second suspect in the Blake McCoy murder.
Second suspect arrested in Blake McCoy murder
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
Denison man accused of pointing gun at woman holding child
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
A man has been arrested after a bomb threat closed a restaurant in McCurtain County Sunday.
Man arrested in McCurtain County bomb threat over weekend

Latest News

The University of Washington released new pandemic models that show the possibility of U.S...
Virus aid, police reform dominate new US laws for 2021
Hospital CEO's discuss vaccine rollout
Oklahoma announces phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine plans
Luke Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff...
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
The state’s latest vaccine report shows more than 122,000 Floridians have received their first...
Free COVID-19 vaccines available in Carter County this week
An explosion hit Yemen's Aden airport on Wednesday, Dec. 30, after a new power-sharing...
Yemeni officials: Blast at Aden airport kills 22, wounds 50