Advertisement

Road construction expected in Love County next week

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Okla. (KXII) - Starting Monday motorists Love County near Lebanon will experience some road construction on State Highway 32.

The speed limit will be reduced as crews work on reconstructing a bridge at Wilson Creek.

It will begin Jan. 4 and will take until the fall of 2021 to complete.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.

The highway will remain open to east and westbound traffic during the construction.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Shilling has been arrested as a second suspect in the Blake McCoy murder.
Second suspect arrested in Blake McCoy murder
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
Denison man accused of pointing gun at woman holding child
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man
A man has been arrested after a bomb threat closed a restaurant in McCurtain County Sunday.
Man arrested in McCurtain County bomb threat over weekend

Latest News

Hospital CEO's discuss vaccine rollout
Oklahoma announces phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine plans
The state’s latest vaccine report shows more than 122,000 Floridians have received their first...
Free COVID-19 vaccines available in Carter County this week
Daniz Diaz has been arrested in a shooting incident that took place in Denison on Tuesday.
Denison police arrest suspect in shots fired incident
It’s the time for New Year’s resolutions, when many gyms see a spike in membership sign-ups.
Gyms prepare for New Year’s rush amid pandemic