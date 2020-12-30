Road construction expected in Love County next week

LEBANON, Okla. (KXII) - Starting Monday motorists Love County near Lebanon will experience some road construction on State Highway 32.

The speed limit will be reduced as crews work on reconstructing a bridge at Wilson Creek.

It will begin Jan. 4 and will take until the fall of 2021 to complete.

Drivers can expect delays and should plan extra travel time or use an alternate route.

The highway will remain open to east and westbound traffic during the construction.

