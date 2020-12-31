Advertisement

3 suspects in Choctaw County double murder charged as adults

Chad Volyes is one of three teenagers charged in a double murder that happened Dec. 23.
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAWYER, Okla., (KXII) - The three teens accused in a double murder in Choctaw County are being charged as adults.

17-year-old Ashlie Martin, her boyfriend, 15-year-old Bryson Miller and 18-year-old Chad Voyles are all charged with first degree murder and conspiracy in the Dec. 23 killing of Alsie’s parents.

Court documents say a trooper and deputy responded to a wreck north of Sawyer. They found no one in the vehicle but saw smoke coming from a neighboring home.

Once inside they found Ashlie’s father, 60-year-old Curtis Martin dead on the floor.

Ashlie’s mother-- 47-year-old Sherrie Pyron-- was later found in a shallow grave behind the house.

