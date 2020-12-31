Candle light vigil held to honor Sherman man who was murdered

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Friends and family of a Sherman man found dead in Fannin County last week held a candlelight vigil, and told stories to honor his memory.

Blake McCoy, 26, was last seen alive on Dec. 18 at midnight at his home in Sherman. His body was found around 2 p.m. Thursday in Fannin County.

Roderick Tad Howard, 30, was arrested Monday in connection to the murder and a warrant was served at the Grayson County Jail for Kevin Lynn Lavine Shilling, 25, who was already incarcerated for previously issued warrants.

The warrants issued against both suspects are for capital murder.

McCoy’s twin sister Blair said he was her best friend and the two were rarely apart.

“If you saw me you saw him, if you saw him you saw me,” McCoy said. “He’s all around amazing, he was literally like an angel in disguise.”

McCoy said he was the kind of person that “brightened up everyone’s day.”

“He was just goofy, he’d dance and get songs stuck in people’s head,” McCoy said. “If somebody was down he’d find a way to make them smile.”

In their yellow shirts with a picture of McCoy on them, one by one friends and family stepped up to tell stories of the impact McCoy left on their lives.

“It hurts more than anything because, like everybody has said, you don’t know what Blake was going to be. He was gone too soon, he didn’t know what he wanted to do, he changed his mind so much,” said Megan Hinsley, McCoy’s adopted sister. “It’s another piece that we’re going to be missing.”

McCoy said she wants justice to be served in her brother’s name.

“Realize what they did and what they took,” McCoy said. “Not just from us but from all that loved him and all that knew him. The world.”

McCoy said the vigil was the best way to honor her brother to ensure “that he’s never forgotten.”

McCoy says she never wants to see this happen to another family and she says she wants the men arrested for killing her brother to spend the rest of their lives in prison.

Another member of McCoy’s family told News 12 he’s unsure of any motive behind McCoy’s murder at this time.

