Carter County Health Department to administer COVID vaccines to first responders in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Carter County Health Department will distribute coronavirus vaccines to first responders out of a pod in Ardmore on Thursday.

Oklahoma’s State Department of Health says the state has one of the top ten highest percentages of people vaccinated.

Carter County Health Department District 8 Regional Director Mendy Spohn said they’re excited to give out more shots.

“I’m very encouraged by these vaccines,” Spohn said. “They produce an immune response that is so good. Already at 95%, and that’s exciting for us in public health.”

Spohn said in metro hospitals, almost 90% of healthcare workers want the vaccine.

“You do have to go through priority groups to make sure we have enough vaccine for the management of our outbreak, or pandemic in this case.,” Spohn said.

Thursday’s vaccine pod is mostly for first responders.

Spohn said other Oklahomans won’t have to wait too long.

“There will be access points eventually,” Spohn said. “Quicker than you think. There’s going to be numerous ways that the public can access that vaccine.”

She said the next step is to set up a schedule for patients to sign up online.

“We want to schedule those out and make the crowd manageable and safe,” Spohn said.

Next week the health department will set up regular distribution clinics in Ardmore, Ada and Duncan, where more eligible patients can receive a vaccine.

