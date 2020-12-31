CVS Pharmacy begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to long care facilities

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -CVS Pharmacy begins its twelve week process to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to long care facility patients and workers.

“What you’ll see now going forward is teams of pharmacists and technicians going into our long term care facilities to immunize our residents and workers at these long term care facilities,” John Fratamico, District Leader, CVS Health said.

In Texas, that means getting those vaccines to over 2,000 facilities, to vaccinate over 275,000 workers and residents.

“Well over forty thousand of long term care facilities that actually picked CVS Health to be their vaccine provider and what that equates to the United States is approximately a little over four million people a combination or residents and workers at these facilities that are going to get vaccinated,” Fratamico said.

Back in July CVS was already partnering with long care facilities to test the patients for COVID-19.

“These facilities back in October actually were surveyed and they picked us as being their vaccine provider. Once the vaccine was approved which it is now we are full fledged in the state of Texas,” Fratamico said.

CVS started administering long care facilities in twelve states last week and is now on the third day in giving the vaccine to facilities in the state of Texas. Fratamico hopes to be serving the public in about 12 weeks, at local CVS pharmacies. Appointments only will be given.

“We would process through the insurance and if the insurance would pay for it then obviously but if they don’t have insurance then it is already fully federally funded by the government so there is no cost,” Fratamico said.

To learn more information about the vaccine you can visit the CDC or CVS website to learn more about your state guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.