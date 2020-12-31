Advertisement

Denison man arrested in Massachusetts has been booked into Grayson County jail

Carlos Hernandez-Lara
Carlos Hernandez-Lara(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man who was arrested in Massachusetts on sexual assault charges has been brought back to Grayson County.

43-year-old Carlos Lara Hernandez Jr. was arrested in Woburn, MA, two weeks ago on a warrant from Grayson County for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Denison police started the investigation in 2014, a grand jury indicted him in 2016.

Hernandez is in the Grayson County Jail with bonds totaling $40,000.

