Denison man arrested in Massachusetts has been booked into Grayson County jail

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man who was arrested in Massachusetts on sexual assault charges has been brought back to Grayson County.

43-year-old Carlos Lara Hernandez Jr. was arrested in Woburn, MA, two weeks ago on a warrant from Grayson County for sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.

Denison police started the investigation in 2014, a grand jury indicted him in 2016.

Hernandez is in the Grayson County Jail with bonds totaling $40,000.

