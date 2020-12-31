End of the year blood drives in need of donors

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - What’s on your list of new year’s resolutions? If giving blood isn’t on there, maybe you should reconsider.

November through January are the most crucial months for blood donations.

The Texoma Regional Blood Center says no matter the year, blood donations are always low, but the pandemic has made their need skyrocket.

Wednesday they spent the day outside the Baylor Scott and White surgical center. They say like the past couple months, giving has been slow.

”We’ve seen the blood usage increase significantly with increased hospitalizations. We all see the Grayson Emergency Management report that shows how many people are in our hospitals and the more critical patients we have, the more blood that’s going to be transfused so the more blood that’s gonna be needed,” said Melanie Robertson, Donor Recruiter for the Texoma Regional Blood Center.

If you missed the bloodmobile Wednesday, Texoma Regional Blood Center will be at the First United Bank in Denison from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

More information on their blood drives and who can donate can be found on their website.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.