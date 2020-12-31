Advertisement

End of the year blood drives in need of donors

Texoma Regional Blood Center says they urgently need donors through January.
Texoma Regional Blood Center says they urgently need donors through January.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - What’s on your list of new year’s resolutions? If giving blood isn’t on there, maybe you should reconsider.

November through January are the most crucial months for blood donations.

The Texoma Regional Blood Center says no matter the year, blood donations are always low, but the pandemic has made their need skyrocket.

Wednesday they spent the day outside the Baylor Scott and White surgical center. They say like the past couple months, giving has been slow.

”We’ve seen the blood usage increase significantly with increased hospitalizations. We all see the Grayson Emergency Management report that shows how many people are in our hospitals and the more critical patients we have, the more blood that’s going to be transfused so the more blood that’s gonna be needed,” said Melanie Robertson, Donor Recruiter for the Texoma Regional Blood Center.

If you missed the bloodmobile Wednesday, Texoma Regional Blood Center will be at the First United Bank in Denison from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

More information on their blood drives and who can donate can be found on their website.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Shilling has been arrested as a second suspect in the Blake McCoy murder.
Second suspect arrested in Blake McCoy murder
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Former Sherman football player reflects on Ty Jordan’s death
Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
Denison man accused of pointing gun at woman holding child
A man has been arrested after a bomb threat closed a restaurant in McCurtain County Sunday.
Man arrested in McCurtain County bomb threat over weekend
Roderick Tad Howard
Arrest made in murder of Sherman man

Latest News

As of December 30, over 175,000 Floridians have received a vaccine for COVID-19 and the state...
Carter County Health Department to administer COVID vaccines to first responders in Ardmore
A local pet expert shares how to celebrate New Years Eve responsibly while keeping Fido's...
Local expert shares tips to keep pets safe through New Years Eve celebrations
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon
Texas AG suing over COVID-19 shutdowns in Travis County
Chad Volyes is one of three teenagers charged in a double murder that happened Dec. 23.
3 suspects in Choctaw County double murder charged as adults