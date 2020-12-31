Advertisement

Julius Jones march planned for New Year’s Day

A 4-day march is planned to start on New Year's Day in support of incarcerated Julius Jones.
A 4-day march is planned to start on New Year's Day in support of incarcerated Julius Jones.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., (KXII) - A group of advocates will be taking a 131-mile walk on New Year’s Day to bring awareness to an Oklahoma death row inmate.

The group of five men are walking in support of Julius Jones, who was convicted of first-degree murder in a fatal 1999 shooting. Jones maintains that he is innocent and was never even at the crime scene.

More than 6 million people have signed a Change.dot.org petition demanding justice for Jones.

The group making the march have received donations of shoes, coats and snacks for their four-day trek from Oklahoma City to McAlester.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniz Diaz has been arrested in a shooting incident that took place in Denison on Tuesday.
Denison police arrest suspect in shots fired incident
Chad Volyes is one of three teenagers charged in a double murder that happened Dec. 23.
18-year-old and two teenagers charged with murdering girl’s parents
Atoka Co. man charged with several counts of arson after burning down his home.
Atoka Co. man charged with several counts of arson after burning down his home
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
Denison man accused of pointing gun at woman holding child

Latest News

Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center (KXII)
Texoma hospitals pleading with public to help control COVID-19 as ICU beds continue to fill
Carlos Hernandez-Lara
Denison man arrested in Massachusetts has been booked into Grayson County jail
A Silver alert has been issued for Margarito Soliz in Wichita Falls.
Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita Falls man
Crews are working to remove a car that flipped into a ditch Thursday afternoon in Sherman.
1 person is dead after a car went into a ditch in Sherman