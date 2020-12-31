Julius Jones march planned for New Year’s Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla., (KXII) - A group of advocates will be taking a 131-mile walk on New Year’s Day to bring awareness to an Oklahoma death row inmate.

The group of five men are walking in support of Julius Jones, who was convicted of first-degree murder in a fatal 1999 shooting. Jones maintains that he is innocent and was never even at the crime scene.

More than 6 million people have signed a Change.dot.org petition demanding justice for Jones.

The group making the march have received donations of shoes, coats and snacks for their four-day trek from Oklahoma City to McAlester.

