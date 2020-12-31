Local expert shares tips to keep pets safe through New Years Eve celebrations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As 2020 ends and we ring in 2021 this week, you might not be thinking about how you’ll keep your furry family safe this weekend. A local pet expert shares how to celebrate responsibly while keeping Fido’s safety in mind.

Local Pet Expert Amy Shojai says New Years Eve is the second biggest time of year behind the Fourth of July, when pets get loose and go missing.

“New Years is a time to celebrate for us it’s a new beginning, but we do need plans to take care of our pets too because after all they’re family members. They’re part of our household, part of our family,” said Shojai.

2020 has already put stress on pets, but the holidays only make that stress worse.

“They’re bonded to their routine and so when the routine goes out the window with the holidays it can really kind of put their tails in a twist,” said Shojai.

Especially because of fireworks.

“Some anxiety, some fear, extra play, maybe some problems with strangers that they aren’t used to,” said Shojai.

Shojai says there are many inexpensive ways to take care of Fido whether you plan to stay home or go out this New Years Eve.

“Bring your outdoor pets inside, maybe in the garage if you can’t have them in the house. Secure the horses so that they don’t go over a fence with the fireworks and get lost. Cats and dogs get hit by cars and aren’t able to find their way home. So a lot of things to think about,” said Shojai.

Distracting your pets with toys and treats, using earplugs or pheromone-based products, or simply using a crate can alleviate nerves.

“It’s important to have proper identification, micro-chipping, collar tag. Take precautions in advance. Prevention is much easier than trying to fix something that has already happened,” said Shojai.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.