Man dies in wreck in McCurtain County over weekend

A man died in McCurtain County Sunday.
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITHVILLE, Okla,. (KXII) - A man was killed in a fatal crash in McCurtain County early Sunday morning.

Troopers said 20-year-old Roberto Salas-Gabriel died just after midnight Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 259 south of Smithville.

Troopers said a truck headed south cross the center line, left the road and rolled over.

Troopers said Sala-Gabriel was thrown nearly 50 feet from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

