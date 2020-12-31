Man dies in wreck in McCurtain County over weekend

SMITHVILLE, Okla,. (KXII) - A man was killed in a fatal crash in McCurtain County early Sunday morning.

Troopers said 20-year-old Roberto Salas-Gabriel died just after midnight Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 259 south of Smithville.

Troopers said a truck headed south cross the center line, left the road and rolled over.

Troopers said Sala-Gabriel was thrown nearly 50 feet from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

