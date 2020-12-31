Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita Falls man

A Silver alert has been issued for Margarito Soliz in Wichita Falls.
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Margarito Soliz, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.

The 78-year-old Hispanic man was last seen wearing a gray ball cap, blue jacket and blue jeans around 6:24 p.m. on Dec. 30 on U.S. Highway 287, 8 miles west of Iowa Park.

He is 6′02″ and weighs 180 pounds with gray Hair, brown Eyes.

He was in a beige 2000 Buick Park Avenue with a Oklahoma license plate number DCE412.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office at 940-766-8276.

