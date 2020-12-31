Texas AG suing over COVID-19 shutdowns in Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a temporary injunction and temporary restraining order in Travis County District Court to stop shutdowns about to go into effect there.

Paxton is attempting to halt a four-day shutdown of dine-in food and beverage services from Dec. 31 to Jan. 3. The rules will require those establishments to close between 10:30 pm to 6 a.m.

Paxton asserts that the orders violate Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order.

“Mayor Adler and Judge Brown do not have the authority to flout Gov. Abbott’s executive orders by shutting down businesses in Travis County and our state’s capital city,” said Attorney General Paxton.

