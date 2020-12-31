Texoma hospitals pleading with public to help control COVID-19 as ICU beds continue to fill

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several area hospitals have sent a press release pleading with the public to stay safe over New Year’s Eve to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the release the hospitals in the Texoma area are nearing capacity. It says that currently all ICU beds are full in the area with more than 40% of those being filled with COVID-19 patients. It also says that the emergency rooms are overflowing with patients waiting for rooms.

“Now more than ever, we need your help to slow the spread,” it reads. “We want the communities we serve to know that we’re here for you, but we ask that you be here for us now. We make your health our top priority. Now we are asking that you make the health of the whole community your priority as well.”

The hospitals that sent the letter are North Texas Medical Center, Muenster Hospital, Carrus Hospital, Texoma Medical Center, TMC Bonham and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

