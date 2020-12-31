Advertisement

Texoma hospitals pleading with public to help control COVID-19 as ICU beds continue to fill

Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center (KXII)
Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center (KXII)(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Several area hospitals have sent a press release pleading with the public to stay safe over New Year’s Eve to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to the release the hospitals in the Texoma area are nearing capacity. It says that currently all ICU beds are full in the area with more than 40% of those being filled with COVID-19 patients. It also says that the emergency rooms are overflowing with patients waiting for rooms.

“Now more than ever, we need your help to slow the spread,” it reads. “We want the communities we serve to know that we’re here for you, but we ask that you be here for us now. We make your health our top priority. Now we are asking that you make the health of the whole community your priority as well.”

The hospitals that sent the letter are North Texas Medical Center, Muenster Hospital, Carrus Hospital, Texoma Medical Center, TMC Bonham and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

Read the press release here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniz Diaz has been arrested in a shooting incident that took place in Denison on Tuesday.
Denison police arrest suspect in shots fired incident
Chad Volyes is one of three teenagers charged in a double murder that happened Dec. 23.
18-year-old and two teenagers charged with murdering girl’s parents
Atoka Co. man charged with several counts of arson after burning down his home.
Atoka Co. man charged with several counts of arson after burning down his home
A nurse who KGTV calls Matthew W. started feeling sick on Christmas Eve, six days after his...
Report: Nurse tests positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccine
Austin Mrozinski is facing a charge of assault after police say he pointed a gun at a woman...
Denison man accused of pointing gun at woman holding child

Latest News

A 4-day march is planned to start on New Year's Day in support of incarcerated Julius Jones.
Julius Jones march planned for New Year’s Day
Carlos Hernandez-Lara
Denison man arrested in Massachusetts has been booked into Grayson County jail
A Silver alert has been issued for Margarito Soliz in Wichita Falls.
Silver Alert issued for missing Wichita Falls man
Crews are working to remove a car that flipped into a ditch Thursday afternoon in Sherman.
1 person is dead after a car went into a ditch in Sherman