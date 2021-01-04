Advertisement

Denison art gallery owner is one of twenty women to win Aerie Change Maker contest

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 3, 2021 at 10:00 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Owner of Zig Zag Galleries, Jenna Zapata is one of twenty women in America to win Aerie Change Maker contest and win $20,000.

“I won the 2020 Change maker for Aerie and American Eagle to make an impact in Denison and I’m super excited to be here,” Zapata said.

Zapata is a big supporter of the American Eagle clothing brand Aerie. That’s why a year ago, she applied for the “Change Maker” contest where they select 20 women to win $20,000 to help make a difference in the community. In May, she found out she won.

“The reason I applied is just because I thought this money would be able to help me make an impact in the community,” Zapata said.

The 23-year-old business owner bought the gallery in 2017. She’s been renovating the building out of pocket and opened in May, in the middle of the pandemic. She says this money kicked the renovation process into gear, and even helped inspire young artists.

“That money has been going to workshops for kids, having the supplies for that and renovating this space as it took us a little bit from 2017 when we bought the building and having workshop for entrepreneurs and things like that and still excited to see what the future holds,” Zapata said.

She’s hosted craft workshops for all ages, from kids to girl’s nights.

“I’m super passionate about getting people involved in the arts and feeling accepted and wanted and just having an inclusive space for anyone to participate so that’s kinda the goal of Zig Zag Galleries to celebrate the arts and other small businesses and things like that,” Zapata said.

Zapata says she’s grateful for the community’s support.

“Everyone has been super super nice in supporting me and that’s kinda why I came to Denison, it’s very hard to find a building at twenty three that I can open a business you know and everyone be so kind and welcoming so I’m really appreciative of that and so grateful to be here,” Zapata said.

To find out more information about Zig Zag Galleries, you can check out her Instagram and website.

