Greenville police looking for woman accused of murder

correction: A previous version of this story featured a photo of a woman who is not Lauren Brooke Bohme. We apologize for this mistake and deeply regret the error.

GREENVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Greenville police are looking for a woman accused of murder in the death of a 15 year old boy.

Police issued a murder warrant for 18-year-old Lauren Brooke Bohme.

Police said they were called to the 4200 block of King Street on Sept. 30 shortly after midnight on an aggravated assault call.

Police said 15-year-old Ismael Rincon was stabbed three times that night. His family said he died from his injuries in November.

Police are also looking for 18-year-old Damien Christian Osborn for a related offense.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Woolridge at 903-457-2909 or the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.

