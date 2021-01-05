Advertisement

Greenville police looking for woman accused of murder

LAUREN BROOKE BOHME
LAUREN BROOKE BOHME(Greenville (TX) Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:01 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

correction: A previous version of this story featured a photo of a woman who is not Lauren Brooke Bohme. We apologize for this mistake and deeply regret the error.

GREENVILLE, Texas (KXII) - Greenville police are looking for a woman accused of murder in the death of a 15 year old boy.

Police issued a murder warrant for 18-year-old Lauren Brooke Bohme.

Police said they were called to the 4200 block of King Street on Sept. 30 shortly after midnight on an aggravated assault call.

Police said 15-year-old Ismael Rincon was stabbed three times that night. His family said he died from his injuries in November.

Police are also looking for 18-year-old Damien Christian Osborn for a related offense.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Woolridge at 903-457-2909 or the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma woman tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week after getting her first shot of...
Texoma woman tests positive for COVID-19 over a week after getting first vaccine shot
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A new hospital in south Sherman could provide more than 400 full-time jobs.
New hospital could provide more than 400 full-time jobs in Sherman
Two people are dead after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.
Two dead in house fire, investigators say smoke alarm could have saved them

Latest News

A group of medical professionals are urging Oklahomans oppose a proposed change to the...
Oklahoma medical professionals urge opposition to vaccine exemption change
Tyson Foods in Sherman
Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman
Pedestrian fatally struck on Van Alstyne road
Attorneys for Tommy Ward say newly uncovered evidence proves he should be set free. Ward is...
Ada murder convict featured in “The Innocent Man” to stay in prison
Legend Bank in Sherman was the second bank to have their ATM hit, this time the suspects got...
Thieves target another ATM in Grayson Co.