Arrests made in murder of Idabel woman

IDABEL, Okla. (KXII) - Two people have been arrested for the shooting deaths of an Idabel woman.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Idabel police have arrested 23-year-old William Wright and 25-year-old Jordan Bryant for the death of 30-year-old Stephanie Inglehart.

The OSBI said on Jan. 4, Wright went to Booker T. Washington Park with his girlfriend, Inglehart, to fight Bryant.

Investigators said Inglehart and Bryant had been arguing on social media because Inglehart believed Bryant had stolen from her home.

The OSBI said during the argument, Wright and Bryant started shooting at each other, hitting Inglehart.

Wright took Inglehart to McCurtain Memorial Hospital where she died.

Wright and Bryant’s charges will be determined by the district attorney’s office.

