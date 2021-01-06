BBB warns of scams in second round of stimulus payments

(KXII) -

The Better Business Bureau is already receiving reports of scams surrounding the second round of stimulus payments.

The $600 payments to Americans started going out Dec. 29 and will continue through Jan. 15.

Congress included the payments in their pandemic aid bill passed just before Christmas. But much like the first round of stimulus checks to go out, reports of scammers phishing for personal information, like bank account information, via phone calls, texts and email are starting to spring up again.

“We have had reports from people who have received a phone call from someone claiming to be with the IRS saying that they need to verify their social security information in order to receive that payment,” said Monica Horton, a spokeswoman with the Better Business Bureau.

Horton says many Americans may not know when their checks are supposed to arrive which also leaves them susceptible to scammers. She’s reassuring people that “the IRS is not going to contact you in that manor.”

“That’s just strictly a phishing attempt via the phone caller trying to trick you to give up your personal information,” Horton said. “Consumers just need to be aware that there are scams regarding and relating to the stimulus checks that are being circulated right now.”

Horton says other scams include being approached to receive money faster, or even recieve additonal funds in addition to the stimulus check for a fee.

The Federal Trade Commission is warning promises of receiving faster payments are a scam because the commission has no such process.

The F-T-C says $20.9 million in fraud occurred in the first round of COVID-related stimulus payments

