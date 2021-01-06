Advertisement

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Sherman ATM theft goes wrong, suspects run away on foot

Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 10:42 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman bank is now down an ATM machine, after police say someone tried to steal it in an already stolen pick up truck.

Sherman police responded to a call early Monday morning, of a theft in progress at the Ameristate Bank, on Loy Lake Road.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a stolen Chevy pick up truck, a damaged ATM machine, but no suspects.

“Once the suspects realized their theft attempt was going to be unsuccessful they fled on foot,” said Sgt. Brett Mullen.

They may have gotten away, but the bank captured it all on video.

It shows the stolen Chevy back into the ATM machine.

Then, a person; who appears to be wearing all black clothing, and white shoes, can be seen attaching a chain to the truck and ATM.

The truck then begins to get stuck in the grassy area behind the bank.

Another person jumps out of the truck to try and help, before the suspects ultimately give up and take off on foot.

“Multiple at this point, we’re not exactly sure, but it’s multiple suspects at this point,” Mullen said.

Sgt. Mullen with the Sherman Police Department says they don’t know how many suspects there were, and say it’s an active investigation.

“Just being aware of your surroundings,” Mullen said. “Not just ATM safety, but being aware of your surroundings. If something doesn’t seem safe, leave or if you feel like something suspicious might be going on, call the police so we can come investigate.”

