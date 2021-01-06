Advertisement

Coronavirus vaccine preregistration now open in Oklahoma

A patient receives a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.
A patient receives a dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.(Elisha Smith / U.S. Navy)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:56 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Preregistration began Wednesday in Oklahoma for residents to be notified when they are eligible for a coronavirus vaccination, according to the state health department.

Those who preregister at https://vaccinate.oklahoma.gov will be notified by email when an appointment is available, the department said in a news release. The availability of appointments depends on the vaccine supply in each county, which changes weekly, health officials have said.

Residents will enter personal information to determine when they are eligible for vaccinations based on the state’s distribution plan that began Dec. 14 with front-line health care workers being inoculated.

Beginning Thursday, Oklahomans 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders will be able to schedule appointments on the site as part of phase 2 of the program.

There were a reported 308,268 total cases and 2,571 deaths since the pandemic began, the health department said, and a one-day record 1,994 hospitalizations by late Tuesday.

Oklahoma ranked sixth in the U.S. in new cases per capita during the past 14 days on Wednesday, with 1,081.6 cases per 100,000 residents, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day rolling average of new cases in the state rose from 3,375.5 to 3,498.

VACCINE UPDATE: Here's what you need to know today, January 6, 2021. Vaccine Scheduler Portal available for...

Posted by Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

