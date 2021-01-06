Advertisement

Denison police investigate stabbing

(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 11:25 AM CST
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison police are investigating a stabbing early Wednesday morning that sent a man to the hospital.

Lt. Mike Eppler said officers responded to Whataburger on South Austin Avenue where the victim told police he was stabbed during an altercation with two men in the 700 block of East Texas Street over a drug deal.

Eppler said the victim was stabbed in the lower back and robbed of cash. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

A family member took the victim to Whataburger, where police were contacted. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, Eppler said.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact the Denison Police Department at 903-465-2422.

