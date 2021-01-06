Advertisement

How to stay protected from COVID-19 Vaccine Scams

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 5, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As COVID-19 vaccines are making headlines, so are the scams that come with it.

“We have seen during the pandemic the crooks follow the headlines and they are going to create a scenario that is going to be convincing because they pray on what’s kinda top of mind for consumers and the vaccine is now what is current top of mind for everyone,”Monica Horton the Better Business Bureau spokesperson said.

Horton said, they have been following and tracking scams all across the state of Texas. The most recent scam being the COVID-19 vaccine.

“You need to know and realize that there are government imposters out there there is a lot of phony websites right now scouting things,” Horton said.

“They are getting the text message, they are getting the email, they are getting the social media contact, that is the most common form coming into your phone and to your computer,” Nenette Day said.

Human Health Services Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nenette Day said, the people that have the highest chance of being targeted are people that are not yet eligible for the vaccine. People outside of Phase 1A and 1B.

“People are receiving messages saying hey we have a facility that has some left over vaccine and they are just going to give it to anybody who wants it. Things like that that just don’t make any sense and we are already seeing that,” Day said.

The scammers ask you to pay out of pocket, or pay to put your name on a waiting list, or marketers offering to sell or ship doses of the vaccine for payments.

“The states are responsible for the distribution of vaccines so you are going to want to be listening to and working through your state health department,” Day said.

Vaccines are only being distributed to hospitals, clinics, and known pharmacies.

“Do your research, be diligent, and if consumers have questions about the vaccines contact your doctor and research information with trusted news sources” Horton said.

If you feel like you have been a victim of the COVID-19 vaccine scam and would like to report it, go to the HHS, FBI, or the CMS Medicare hotlines.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma woman tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week after getting her first shot of...
Texoma woman tests positive for COVID-19 over a week after getting first vaccine shot
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A new hospital in south Sherman could provide more than 400 full-time jobs.
New hospital could provide more than 400 full-time jobs in Sherman
LAUREN BROOKE BOHME
Greenville police looking for woman accused of murder
Two people are dead after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.
Two dead in house fire, investigators say smoke alarm could have saved them

Latest News

A group of medical professionals are urging Oklahomans oppose a proposed change to the...
Oklahoma medical professionals urge opposition to vaccine exemption change
Tyson Foods in Sherman
Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman
Pedestrian fatally struck on Van Alstyne road
Attorneys for Tommy Ward say newly uncovered evidence proves he should be set free. Ward is...
Ada murder convict featured in “The Innocent Man” to stay in prison
Legend Bank in Sherman was the second bank to have their ATM hit, this time the suspects got...
Thieves target another ATM in Grayson Co.