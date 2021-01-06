Advertisement

Rock found in English garden turns out to be ancient roman relic

An archaeologist dated it to the second century, with likely origins in Greece or Anatolia.(Woolley & Wallis via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST
(CNN) - Auction house Woolley & Wallis is asking for the public’s help to solve the mystery of a roman relic found at a home in England 20 years ago.

The homeowner had no idea it was an ancient roman marble slab and had used it as a horse mounting block for nearly a decade.

Then one day she noticed a laurel wreath carved into its face and a Greek inscription.

Artifacts like this came to England in the 18th and 19th centuries when aristocrats would tour Europe. However, how it ended up in a nondescript garden is a mystery.

The auction house is asking locals about who lived in the area in recent decades.

The stone is being sold next month, with a pre-sale estimate of up to $20,000.

