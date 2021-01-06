Advertisement

When will you get your stimulus money, if you haven’t already?

Many of you already have it
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In a sweeping pandemic aid bill that passed just before Christmas, Congress approved $600 stimulus payments for each eligible person.

The first of those payments started going out on Dec. 29. You may have seen it pending in your account, but the funds officially became available Monday.

The payments will continue to be sent through Jan. 15.

But, anyone eligible, who isn’t automatically sent the money by then, will have to claim it on their 2020 tax return, according to the IRS

Paper checks or debit cards will be sent to those who don’t already have a bank account on file with the agency.

Checks also began going out last week.

People can check the status of both their first and second stimulus payments by using the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website.

Some people may not receive their money the same way as in the first round.

If you were sent a preloaded debit card last year, the payment will not be added to that card.

You’ll either receive a new card in the mail or a paper check.

Eligibility is largely based on income.

Those earning less than $75,000 a year will get the full $600.

The full payment will also go to heads of households earning less than $112,500 and married couples filing jointly earning less than $150,000 a year.

Families will also receive $600 per child under the age of 17.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma woman tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week after getting her first shot of...
Texoma woman tests positive for COVID-19 over a week after getting first vaccine shot
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A new hospital in south Sherman could provide more than 400 full-time jobs.
New hospital could provide more than 400 full-time jobs in Sherman
LAUREN BROOKE BOHME
Greenville police looking for woman accused of murder
Two people are dead after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.
Two dead in house fire, investigators say smoke alarm could have saved them

Latest News

Authorities secure the area outside the U.S. Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
The Latest: Trump condemns Capitol riot, concedes to Biden
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House grounds on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.
Social platforms lock down Trump accounts, some indefinitely
A group of medical professionals are urging Oklahomans oppose a proposed change to the...
Oklahoma medical professionals urge opposition to vaccine exemption change
U.S. Capitol Protest
Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob
FILE - In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus...
Didn’t get your relief payment yet? You aren’t alone