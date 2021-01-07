Ada murder convict featured in “The Innocent Man” to stay in prison

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man whose murder conviction was overturned last year after spending 35 years in prison will remain incarcerated, for now.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has granted state Attorney General Mike Hunter’s request for a stay in Tommy Ward’s case.

A district judge threw out Ward’s case in December, citing a lack of evidence and issues with the original investigation.

Ward was convicted of first degree murder in the death of Donna Haraway in 1984.

His case and appeal were featured in the John Grisham book-turned-Netflix documentary “The Innocent Man”.

He will stay in prison indefinitely.

Hunter’s office has until February 16, 2021 to file their brief for appeal.

That’s 60 days after a judge first issued post-conviction relief for Ward.

