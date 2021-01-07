Bryan county administers hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines in ‘POD’ event

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Health Department held their first COVID-19 vaccine distribution event in Durant Wednesday. They were prepared to give 800 vaccines.

Bryan county is one of the few select regions in Oklahoma to introduce the ‘POD’ or point of distribution system for the COVID-19 vaccine. The first POD in Durant Wednesday started out with a goal of giving out 800 vaccines to front line workers and any Oklahoman age 65 and older.

Personnel from the Oklahoma State Health Department, the National Guard, the Choctaw Nation, and Bryan County Emergency Management worked together to run the event.

“The first hour from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., we vaccinated 126. Our goal was at least 100 so we can in 8 hours we can do 800,” said Paul Gilbert, incident command with the state department of health.

As of 5:00 Wednesday evening, they’d vaccinated 763 people and hadn’t had to turn anyone away. They ended up going over their goal by 6:00 p.m. reaching 814 vaccinations.

“Going forward this was kind of a maiden voyage actually this week. We’re gonna know more about what we need after today. So far there hasn’t been a big wait, there hasn’t been a big line. It may change I don’t know, but so far so good,” said Gilbert.

Hi and Jennifer Hillburn were impressed by their POD experience.

“We came in, did our paperwork, sat down, went and got our shots in 5 to 10 minutes. It was extremely well organized,” said Hillburn.

They had no problem making their decision to be vaccinated.

“I’m at the age that vaccines are something that I grew up with and we grew up with, and I just think it was the thing to do,” said Hillburn.

They encourage others to take advantage of the county POD event.

“We’ve lost friends, we know many people that contracted it. I tested positive, was okay. But I think that it’s the thing to do to get the vaccine to help alleviate any problems in the future,” said Hillburn.

Appointments are required to get a vaccine, and Oklahomans can now preregister online at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov.

