Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was killed in an accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman Thursday morning.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. Jerry Hickman, 54, was pinned between a semi trailer and loading dock as the trailer was being maneuvered into place.

Hickman was taken to Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman, where he later died.

Police are investigating, but say there is no indication of any foul play.

