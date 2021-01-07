Advertisement

Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman

Tyson Foods in Sherman
Tyson Foods in Sherman(KXII)
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was killed in an accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman Thursday morning.

Police said around 11:30 a.m. Jerry Hickman, 54, was pinned between a semi trailer and loading dock as the trailer was being maneuvered into place.

Hickman was taken to Wilson N. Jones Hospital in Sherman, where he later died.

Police are investigating, but say there is no indication of any foul play.

