OSDH launches online portal for COVID-19 vaccine registration

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health launched an online portal Wednesday where residents can register for an appointment for a coronavirus vaccine.

Only pre-registration was made available on Wednesday, but starting Thursday residents can enter medical history, coronavirus history, and demographic details.

Residents 65 and older, first responders, and health care workers can schedule an appointment for a vaccination at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The portal’s goal is to make it easier for people to sign up for a vaccine without having to wait in long, in-person lines.

Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said the one problem the portal doesn’t solve is how many vaccines the department has available.

“That’s just going to be a core tenant moving forward,” Reed said. “We can’t enter appointments into the system if we don’t have the supplies to support them. Because of that we wanna remind people that when they go in, there are still going to be issues of finding available appointments.

Reed said the portal will let patients know when they are eligible for vaccines.

On Monday the portal was called an app.

