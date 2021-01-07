Pedestrian fatally struck on Van Alstyne road

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A man was fatally struck on a U.S. Highway 75 service road in Van Alstyne Wednesday night.

Police said Jose Celso, 50, of Dallas, was southbound around 7 p.m. when he had car trouble and pulled onto the service road between exits 51 and 52 and was hit by another driver.

Celso was pronounced dead at the scene.

Van Alstyne police are investigating.

