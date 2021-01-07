Second ATM theft in two days for Sherman banks

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Legend Bank in Sherman is the second victim in two days of having their ATM broken for a theft but this time the suspects were able to get the money box from the machine.

“When officers arrived they located the ATM machine had been damaged and the cash box had been removed,” Sgt. Brett Mullen said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found an abandoned Ford pickup truck across the street from Legend Bank, they believe it was used to rip the doors off the ATM, which gave the suspects access to the cash inside. Officers said they later discovered the truck was stolen.

“This is the second ATM theft or attempted theft this week due to the similarities of these two instances we are investigating them as if they are related,” Mullen said.

Police are looking for multiple people, but they don’t know how many. They believe this is the same group of people that tried to steal money from the ATM at Ameristate Bank on Monday morning.

“It is definitely related with the similar time frame, similar mode that they’re doing the crime then yeah we definitely believe they are related,” Mullen said.

Legend Bank has closed their ATM services until they get a new machine. CEO of Legend Bank, Mickey Faulconer, said customers should use digital banking options and drive-thru services in the meantime.

If you have any information on either one of these crimes or the men in the surveillance video call Sherman police.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.