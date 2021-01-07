Advertisement

Second ATM theft in two days for Sherman banks

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Legend Bank in Sherman is the second victim in two days of having their ATM broken for a theft but this time the suspects were able to get the money box from the machine.

“When officers arrived they located the ATM machine had been damaged and the cash box had been removed,” Sgt. Brett Mullen said.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers found an abandoned Ford pickup truck across the street from Legend Bank, they believe it was used to rip the doors off the ATM, which gave the suspects access to the cash inside. Officers said they later discovered the truck was stolen.

“This is the second ATM theft or attempted theft this week due to the similarities of these two instances we are investigating them as if they are related,” Mullen said.

Police are looking for multiple people, but they don’t know how many. They believe this is the same group of people that tried to steal money from the ATM at Ameristate Bank on Monday morning.

“It is definitely related with the similar time frame, similar mode that they’re doing the crime then yeah we definitely believe they are related,” Mullen said.

Legend Bank has closed their ATM services until they get a new machine. CEO of Legend Bank, Mickey Faulconer, said customers should use digital banking options and drive-thru services in the meantime.

If you have any information on either one of these crimes or the men in the surveillance video call Sherman police.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma woman tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week after getting her first shot of...
Texoma woman tests positive for COVID-19 over a week after getting first vaccine shot
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A new hospital in south Sherman could provide more than 400 full-time jobs.
New hospital could provide more than 400 full-time jobs in Sherman
LAUREN BROOKE BOHME
Greenville police looking for woman accused of murder
Two people are dead after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.
Two dead in house fire, investigators say smoke alarm could have saved them

Latest News

A group of medical professionals are urging Oklahomans oppose a proposed change to the...
Oklahoma medical professionals urge opposition to vaccine exemption change
Tyson Foods in Sherman
Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman
Pedestrian fatally struck on Van Alstyne road
Attorneys for Tommy Ward say newly uncovered evidence proves he should be set free. Ward is...
Ada murder convict featured in “The Innocent Man” to stay in prison
Legend Bank in Sherman was the second bank to have their ATM hit, this time the suspects got...
Thieves target another ATM in Grayson Co.