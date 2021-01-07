Advertisement

Southern Oklahoma leaders react to U.S. Capitol lockdown

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two Texoma leaders share their reaction to the lockdown on Capitol Hill Wednesday.

Oklahoma State Representative Tammy Townley and State Senator Frank Simpson both say they’re disheartened with the news coming from the U.S. Capital.

Townley and Simpson were working in Oklahoma City when they got word.

“I’m sad that our society has broken down to the point that you know they’re storming down capital and it’s even gotten to this point,” said Representative Townley.

Townley said she got word about Oklahoma congressmen and women who are in the U.S. The Capitol is safe and ok.

Senator Simpson said he remembers other violent protests in the country, but said he has never seen people storm the capital until today.

“We all got a future in this country and we have a future in this state and we need to work together to make sure that future serves the needs of all of us,” said Senator Simpson.

