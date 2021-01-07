Sun returns Friday, Snow possible Sunday

A slow-moving surface and upper low-pressure system will finally be far enough away to allow sunshine in Friday’s forecast. We’ll probably begin cloudy with sunshine increasing through the afternoon. It will still be cool with highs in the upper 40s, but it will feel much nicer with more sun and less wind.

Saturday looks partly cloudy, morning lows will be in the frosty upper 20s with daytime highs in the upper 40s.

A well-defined upper low now off of the Oregon coast will dive southeastward across the Rockies Friday and Saturday before making an eastward turn toward Texas on Sunday. A pocket of very cold air aloft will accompany this system, with decent moisture long its path some precipitation can be expected.

Two of three forecast models keep most of the rain/snow to our south with the Texas side of Texoma just on the northern fringe of a snow area. If this turns out to be accurate we’ll see nothing at all in the north and perhaps some light snow in the south. On the other hand, if the system tracks over Texoma we may get heavier snow that would leave an inch or two on the ground.

If the low tracks farther south we’ll probably get nothing anywhere in our viewing area. Right now the middle track seems most likely. The west coast low will be over land tomorrow, allowing us better upper air data, and a firmer handle on this potential Sunday snow event.

The air warms up next week thanks to southwesterly winds and we should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 degrees by Wednesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Decreasing clouds

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Sunday: 60% light snow or flurries late afternoon/night mainly southern Texoma, minor accumulations possible

Monday: Snow ends early, clearing afternoon

Tuesday: Sunny, not as cold

Wednesday: Sunny skies

Thursday: Sunny, mild

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12