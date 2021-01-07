Texoma reacts to breach at U.S. Capitol

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The United States Capitol Building is no longer on lockdown after protestors broke in while congress was confirming Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Former Grayson County Republican Chairman Clyde Siebman said Wednesday’s events showed a loss of faith in institutions. Democratic Chairman Glenn Melancon said he believes it was a clear effort to undermine America’s democracy.

Inside the capitol walls, a 14-year veteran from San Diego was shot and later died.

“There is nothing any American alive can say to justify what was encouraged by the highest office in this country,” Melancon said.

Melancon called the demonstrations disgusting and a problem that can only be solved by the other side.

“If the Republican party does not pull their fanatics back from the breach we will continue down this spiral,” he said.

Siebman said the actions by Trump supporters today represent only fringe members of the party

“The right that feels the elections weren’t fair, that the institutions are broken have reacted the same way,” Siebman said.

Siebman drew parallels to the riots that broke out during some of the protests of the death of George Floyd.

“The left during the summer when they actually took over parts of cities and burned and destroyed and often at the encouragement of local officials,” Siebman said.

Siebman said the path forward will come from a leader who can appeal to Americans caught in the middle of the two political extremes.

Melancon believes this is one party’s responsibility and is calling on them to apologize for lies he says they’ve spread.

