Advertisement

Texoma reacts to breach at U.S. Capitol

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The United States Capitol Building is no longer on lockdown after protestors broke in while congress was confirming Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

Former Grayson County Republican Chairman Clyde Siebman said Wednesday’s events showed a loss of faith in institutions. Democratic Chairman Glenn Melancon said he believes it was a clear effort to undermine America’s democracy.

Inside the capitol walls, a 14-year veteran from San Diego was shot and later died.

“There is nothing any American alive can say to justify what was encouraged by the highest office in this country,” Melancon said.

Melancon called the demonstrations disgusting and a problem that can only be solved by the other side.

“If the Republican party does not pull their fanatics back from the breach we will continue down this spiral,” he said.

Siebman said the actions by Trump supporters today represent only fringe members of the party

“The right that feels the elections weren’t fair, that the institutions are broken have reacted the same way,” Siebman said.

Siebman drew parallels to the riots that broke out during some of the protests of the death of George Floyd.

“The left during the summer when they actually took over parts of cities and burned and destroyed and often at the encouragement of local officials,” Siebman said.

Siebman said the path forward will come from a leader who can appeal to Americans caught in the middle of the two political extremes.

Melancon believes this is one party’s responsibility and is calling on them to apologize for lies he says they’ve spread.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma woman tested positive for COVID-19 just over a week after getting her first shot of...
Texoma woman tests positive for COVID-19 over a week after getting first vaccine shot
People shelter in the House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the...
Congress certifies Biden win after pro-Trump mob storms US Capitol
A new hospital in south Sherman could provide more than 400 full-time jobs.
New hospital could provide more than 400 full-time jobs in Sherman
LAUREN BROOKE BOHME
Greenville police looking for woman accused of murder
Two people are dead after their home went up in flames early Monday morning.
Two dead in house fire, investigators say smoke alarm could have saved them

Latest News

A group of medical professionals are urging Oklahomans oppose a proposed change to the...
Oklahoma medical professionals urge opposition to vaccine exemption change
Tyson Foods in Sherman
Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman
Pedestrian fatally struck on Van Alstyne road
Attorneys for Tommy Ward say newly uncovered evidence proves he should be set free. Ward is...
Ada murder convict featured in “The Innocent Man” to stay in prison
Legend Bank in Sherman was the second bank to have their ATM hit, this time the suspects got...
Thieves target another ATM in Grayson Co.