Thieves target another ATM in Grayson Co.

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - After ATMs at two Sherman banks were hit by thieves earlier this week, police said a Denison bank was targeted early Thursday morning, the third such incident in Grayson County this week.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said the most recent happened around 5:15 a.m. at Simmons Bank in the 2900 block of FM 691.

Eppler said the suspects, using a vehicle stolen out of Denison, attempted to remove an ATM using a chain attached to the stolen vehicle. The attempt was unsuccessful, only damaging the ATM, Eppler said.

Eppler said a witness was able to provide a description of the suspects, as well as a second vehicle in which the suspects fled from the scene.

A short time later, Sherman Police located the second vehicle and took an individual into custody for an unrelated charge, Eppler said. That suspect has yet to be identified by police.

Eppler said Denison Police are collaborating with area agencies who have had similar offences, which has led to one arrest.

“Due to the cooperative efforts of the Denison Police Department and Sherman Police Department, an arrest has been made by Denison Police Officers,” Eppler said. “One suspect has been arrested for Criminal Mischief over $30,000, Theft over $2500 and Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.”

Eppler said the arrestee’s name is not being released at this time because of the ongoing investigation.

The most recent incident occurred early Wednesday morning when in a similar job thieves were able to make off with cash after using a vehicle to rip the doors off an ATM at Legend Bank off FM 691 in Sherman.

And early Monday morning, someone tried to drive off with an ATM from AmeriState Bank on Loy Lake Road in Sherman, but were unsuccessful in obtaining any cash from the machine.

Eppler said this most recent incident is still under investigation.

