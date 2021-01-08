Advertisement

Increasing clouds late today, winter mix possible Sunday

Sunday looks messy in southern Texoma
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Hale
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT
Sunshine brings us a pretty decent Saturday, clouds will be on the increase leaving us mostly cloudy by Saturday evening. No rain is expected.

A well-defined upper low moving over the inter-mountain west will track southeastward and then eventually turn toward an easterly fashion by Sunday. Rain and a chance of snow take shape as the system moves overhead Sunday.

Futurecast indicates rain and snow beginning to our west Sunday morning and moving into our skies by mid-afternoon. We’ll get mostly rain here, although it may change to snow as the low passes Sunday evening. Accumulation chances are low as the ground will just be too warm.

Warmer winds from the southwest push us to near 60 under sunny skies by next Wednesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Partly cloudy

Sunday: 60% Precip south to 30% north, rain/snow mix or wet snow south, no accumulation expected

Monday: Mostly cloudy

Tuesday: Sunny, not as cold

Wednesday: Sunny and mild

Thursday: Mostly sunny, windy

Friday: Sunny

Tom Hale

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

