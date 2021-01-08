Advertisement

Education head Betsy DeVos quits, cites Trump rhetoric

In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix...
In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Matt York)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:22 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Education Secretary Betsy DeVos has become the second Cabinet secretary to resign a day after a pro-Trump insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a resignation letter Thursday, DeVos blamed President Donald Trump for inflaming tensions in the violent assault on the seat of the nation’s democracy. She says, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao tendered her resignation earlier Thursday. News of DeVos’ resignation was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

In a farewell letter to Congress earlier this week, DeVos urged lawmakers to reject policies supported by President-elect Joe Biden, and to protect Trump administration policies that Biden has promised to eliminate.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson Foods in Sherman
Man killed in accident at Tyson Foods in Sherman
Three people are in the Marshall County Jail after they robbed a person at the Megastar Casino...
3 arrested in connection to robbery at Marshall Co. casino
Denison police are keeping a close eye on a family's home after a machete was found in the...
Denison family finds machete wedged in yard, rope hanging from tree
An Ada man is accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend into a car and then shooting at her new...
Ada man charged with kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Texoma weighs in on Texas Lottery MegaMillions drawing.
Texoma weighs in on $520 million MegaMillions drawing

Latest News

Senate furniture is overturned after rioters ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The Latest: Pelosi ties rioters’ actions to ‘whiteness’
A man in Harris County is the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 variant B 1.1.7.
Texas has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol...
After deadly siege, lawmakers ask why police so outnumbered
In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White...
Trump pressured Georgia to ‘find the fraud’ in earlier call
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by...
Man allegedly seen with painted face, horned hat during Capitol riot arrested